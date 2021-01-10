PSL 2021 draft: Live updates

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to conduct players draft for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League today.

More than 400 international players have registered for the sixth edition of the league. Over 90 players form the West Indies, 80 from England, 40 from Sri Lanka, around 30 from South Africa and Afghanistan each, 20 from Bangladesh, 14 from Australia and eight from New Zealand are in the line up.

The star-studded player pool includes Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Dinesh Chandimal, and many more.

Live updates will follow below:

5:02pm — Hassan Ali joins Shadab Khan as Islamabad United make a wildcard pick.



5:00pm - Platinum round for Islamabad United begins.



4:58pm — There will be 90 seconds on the clock for each pick.

4:55pm - PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani thanks foreign players for their participation and enthusiasm. He regrets not being able to hold PSL this year at other venues besides Lahore and Karachi.







More to follow...



