Kendall Jenner graces Vogue cover with her stunning beauty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Kendall Jenner's career is reaching to a new highs as she landed yet another Vogue cover after taking a break from filming her last season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.
The reality star appeared to be a butterfly among the pink and red roses in the stunning images taken in a beautiful garden for the shoot for the February 2021 cover of Vogue China.
The 25-year-old sister of Kylie Jenner, during the shoot which was done by Emma Film director Autumn de Wilde, looked elegant with little eye makeup and blush in a floral outfit with a dark background.
Kendall Jenner recently visited Lake Tahoe and Aspen fro filming the last episode of her hit reality TV series, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.