BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ dubbed ‘longest-running Top 10 song’ after Billboard success

BTS’s Dynamite recently made it big by becoming the very first Korean act song to reach monumental Billboard success in the Top 10 category.



January 2021 marks the 13th non-consecutive week in a row that Dynamite grabbed its place on the Top 10 charts and beat out PSY’s 12 non-consecutive 2012 hit Gangnam Style for the title.

Even its Digital Song Sales record sits at 45,000 sales during the tracking week and according to past reports, is currently up by 183 percent.



