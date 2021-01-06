Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West reportedly

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage could not be salvaged as she is filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was on the rocks since a long time now.

Despite numerous attempts, it looks like the marriage could not be salvaged as Kim is filing for divorce from Kanye reportedly.

According to a source cited by Page Six, a divorce filing "is imminent."

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” one source said. “Kim has hired [top celebrity divorce attorney] Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”



It looks like Kanye's political ambitions had a major part to play in the couple's divorce.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the insider said. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it.”



A separate source revealed that Kanye has been at outs with the Kar-Jenner clan since a while now.

"He is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them," that source said. They added that West now finds their reality show “unbearable.”