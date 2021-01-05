Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into mom-daughter love as she shares new photo of baby girl

Gigi Hadid has once again delighted fans as she shared another photo of her newly born baby, holding her finger.

Sharing the heartwarming snap of her sweetheart, the supermodel gave fans glimpse into mom-daughter love.



In the photo Gigi shared on Instagram, the Zayn Malik's daughter is seen holding the finger of her mom.

Th 25-year-old model captured the adorable moment - which's big enough to pull on anyone's heartstrings - in her camera.

She captioned the post: My Girl!

Previously, Zayn Malik's darling shared a sneak-peek into her family’s celebrations as they were joined by Bella Hadid, Anwar and Dua Lipa at home on Christmas.



Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have not shared a full photo of their baby girl yet. The celebrity couple have also kept fans guessing over the name of their sweetie pie.