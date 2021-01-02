Chrissy Teigen shares her 98th ‘two-year cinnamon rolls’ recipe ahead of cookbook release

Chrissy Teigen recently gave fans a behind the scenes look into her two-year cinnamon rolls recipe over on social media and social media is abuzz over the decadent looking desert.



Teigen shared the update over on Instagram and its caption even gave fans a thorough peek into the model’s plans for the upcoming release.

It read, “Thought I’d get some work done and try to develop book recipe #98 in the galley! We are SO close to our goal of 100 ahhh. They’re apple pie cinnamon rolls, which I will call two-year cinnamon rolls as I made the dough in 2020 and the apple pie filling in 2021 har har!”

“They’re about to go in the oven so I’ll let you know if it works out or if they’ll be 3 year rolls. Also someone tell john to STOP doing this kind of camera work [expletive] martin swervesese”











