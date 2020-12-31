Kendall Jenner soars temperature with her warm appearance in snowy Aspen

Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers as she touched down in snowy Aspen with sister Kylie Jenner to celebrate the Eve of New Year.

The supermodel was looking gorgeous while braving the freezing cold in stunning corp top, giving fans special holiday envy.

The reality star is fond of snow as she previously spotted enjoying a winter wonderland retreat in Lake Tahoe with her family.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty arrived in Aspen, Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old star shunned the frigid temperatures as she showed off her trim figure in a stylish white outfit.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner was also showed of her winter look as she sported a heavy warm coat to protect her from cold temperatures.

Kendall Jenner, of course, did not missed a fashion moment as she spotted wearing a cropped long-sleeve shirt during her walk to waiting vehicle.

