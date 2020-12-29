close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Release date of Turgut Bey actor's new film announced

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020
 

Ertugrul  famed Cengiz Coskun's upcoming movie will release next year, the actor said on Sunday. 

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor, who portrayed  Turgut Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared a poster of the movie titled "Malazgirt 1071'.

The actor said the film will release in 2021 but, didn't give the exact date .The film's poster suggested that it is a war drama.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is also being aired on Pakistan' state-run TV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.


Latest News

More From Entertainment