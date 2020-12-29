Release date of Turgut Bey actor's new film announced

Ertugrul famed Cengiz Coskun's upcoming movie will release next year, the actor said on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor, who portrayed Turgut Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared a poster of the movie titled "Malazgirt 1071'.

The actor said the film will release in 2021 but, didn't give the exact date .The film's poster suggested that it is a war drama.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is also being aired on Pakistan' state-run TV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



