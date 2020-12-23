close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
'Unknown assailants' murder Pakistani man in Germany

STUTTGART: Some unknown assailants have murdered a Pakistani man living in Stuttgart, Germany,  Pakistan's ambassador to Germany revealed on Wednesday.

The ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted that the tragic incident took place on December 21.

"In an unfortunate incident in Stuttgart, Mr Shahid Nawaz, a Pakistani, has been murdered by unknown assailant(s) on December 21," he wrote.

Faisal added that Stuttgart police is "actively investigating the case," adding that a search for the attacker(s) is underway.

The ambassador also said that he has sent the Consul General of Frankfurt to Stuttgart to meet with the family of the deceased and ensure all possible assistance.

"He [the CG] will also meet the police," the ambassador added. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."


