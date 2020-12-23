close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Fans left in stitches after old clip shows Victoria Beckham hungover

Fans were left roaring in laughter when former singer Victoria Beckham revealed that she was hungover during a Spice Girls press event in 1997 in Brazil.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the clip of herself sitting with her chatty bandmates while she clearly had a hard time collecting herself.

Captioning it "me on every Zoom call" the designer’s stoic expression was the highlight of the video as she occasionally fidgeted and even put her hand to her face at one point.

Posh Spice was probably not having any of it as she could then be seen exiting from the panel while her bandmates Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C remained seated.

"In my defence I was really hungover," she captioned. 

