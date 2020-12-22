close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
World

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Watch: Teacher goes viral for fart prank on students during Zoom class

World

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020

  • Teacher vent viral for pulling of the prank after Rex Champan tweeted the video 
  • Many thought that it was a student that had farted 
  • Teacher says she did so to lighten the mood

An American teacher has gone viral after pulling off a fart prank on her third-grade students during a Zoom class.

It all started after former basketball player Rex Chapman fell for the prank and shared it, saying that “a kid ripped a huge fart in class on a Zoom and naturally — everyone — teacher included — found it hilarious”.

However, publication The Wichita Eagle reported that Emma Ginder played a fart sound on purpose while asking students during the online session to grab a book for their lesson.

In the video, it can be seen that the teacher is unable to control her laughter after the students started laughing uncontrollably.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood,” Ginder said in a Facebook post.

“Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy,” said the teacher.

Schools across the United States have opted for online learning as the coronavirus pandemic surges in the country.

