Ariana Grande’s family over the moon after her engagement to Dalton Gomez

A source spilled the beans about how families of Ariana Grande and Gomez are feeling about the engagement

Ariana Grande left fans elated after announcing her engagement to Dalton Gomez through an Instagram post on Sunday.

And while fans and well-wishers were over the moon seeing the couple take the next big step in their relationship, the in-laws couldn’t be happier either.

Talking to People, a source spilled the beans about how families of the pair are feeling about the engagement.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” said the insider.

Grande’s mother, Joan, turned to her Twitter and said: "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo.”

The singer’s brother too was on cloud nine. He congratulated the pair by commenting on her post: "I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"