Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen receives vaccination against Coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020
Veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen receives vaccination against Coronavirus

Veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen has received vaccine against novel coronavirus in the first round of the vaccinations.

The 81-year-old actor joined the first eligible groups for the Covid-19 vaccine and was snapped having first dose on Wednesday.

He received the vaccine at the Arts Research Centre, Queen Mary University Hospital.

After getting the vaccine, Sir Ian said: “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric.”

The veteran star praised the staff and further said, he wants to ‘give them all a big hug’ after having his injections.

Other stars who joined The Lord Of the Rings star in the first phase of vaccination include Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall.

