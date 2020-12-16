close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Gigi Hadid and her daughter venture out in NYC for their first public outing together

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020

American supermodel Gigi Hadid had all eyes on her as she stepped out with her daughter in New York during their first public outing.

Photos of the mother-daughter strolling the streets of NYC have been circulating all over the internet with the fashion icon dropping jaws in her effortlessly chic look.

The new mum, 25, wore an all-black attire with an oversized coat and a denim shirt peaking from underneath. She also rocked a newsboy cap with combat boots, tinted shades and a black face mask.

Accompanying her and her daughter was her sister Bella Hadid who also wore an all-black ensemble with a leather overcoat, a black beanie hat, and a black knit scarf wrapped around her neck, covering half of her face.

Hadid has stayed low-key ever since she and her beau Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter back in September. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment