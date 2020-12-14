close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Shakira leaves fans swooning over her latest picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Days after Shakira released her music video "Girl Like Me",  the  singer  took to Instagram to share  a brand new picture with her fans.

The "Waka Waka" singer looked gorgeous in a glittering dress which she wore for the post, receiving more than half million likes on the photo and video sharing app.

"Me once midnight hits," read the caption accompanying Shakira's picture.

On the work front, Shakira recently collaborated with Black-eyed Peas for her music video "Girl Like Me".

The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment