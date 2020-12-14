Timothée Chalamet nails Harry Styles’ impression on ‘SNL’

Timothée Chalamet's sketch hinted at all the iconic social media interactions of Harry Styles

American actor Timothée Chalamet made his riotous Saturday Night Live debut as he transformed into Harry Styles and unleashed waves of laughter.

The sketch on the show by the actor was titled ‘Dionne Warwick Talk Show’ and hinted at all the iconic social media interactions that the Watermelon Sugar singer had over the past few months.

Chalamet’s portrayal of the One Direction heartthrob was spot-on, from his made-up British accent to his striped high sweater and fans were elated to say the least.



