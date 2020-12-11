Selena Gomez irked by constant ‘Selena vs. Hailey’ comparisons

Some of Selena Gomez’s Selenators continue to go after Hailey Baldwin and the signer is ‘tired’ of “the Selena vs. Hailey narrative.”



A source touched on Selena’s true thoughts regarding the constant comparison during their interview with Entertainment Tonight.

They were quoted saying, "Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations."

While Selena has chosen to stay quiet regarding the hate for Hailey this time around, it wasn’t always the case.

Back in October of 2019, the Grammy award-winning singer called out Selenators for attacking Hailey simply for playing the song I’ll Kill You, around the same time she released her new song Lose You to Love Me.

At the time the singer never addressed Hailey by name but claimed, "I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that."

"So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me and that I'm proud of. And that's all that I'll say, yeah."