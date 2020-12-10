‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan Duzyatan arrives in Pakistan on a short visit

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has reportedly arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company.



According to reports, Engin Altan aka Ertugrul landed at Lahore airport for a short visit to Pakistan on Thursday morning.

Pakistani fans were delighted to hear the news of Engin Altan’s arrival in Pakistan.

The report further says that the lead actor of Dirilis Ertugrul is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of a private business company.

Photos of Engin’s arrival in Pakistan are circulating on social media platforms