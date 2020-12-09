Hailey Bieber pens a note on her struggles around perioral dermatitis

Hailey Bieber recently penned a note, explaining her struggles around perioral dermatitis, a skin condition characterized with a skin rash.



The candid note came via Instagram Stories where the model snapped a picture showcasing her perioral dermatitis at its worst.

The picture included a caption that explained the true extent of her struggles.



“Since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin: I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now.”

She also added, “It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things that I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”