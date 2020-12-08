BTS ring up Suga during 2020 MAMA acceptance speech

BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope rang Suga up so that he could take part during their acceptance speech at the 2020 MAMAs for their Album of The Year award.



The announcement was made by James Corden and the moment the boys came up on stage, Jimin announced, “ARMYs thank you. There might be people who may not have known Suga-hyung is recovering from surgery. But he came for a bit since you gave us such a big award.”

At that moment, he whipped out his phone and revealed Suga was on the other line. On the phone, Suga seemed so touched that he announced, “I’m watching live now too. Thank you to the ARMY for giving us this album of the year award. Continuing from last year, it’s the most loved album isn’t it? We too worked hard in the US and then brought it with us. We’ve been really thankful for all the love it received.”

He added, “I feel so happy that this is the album of the year. I want to stand on stage but I’m rehabbing well so don’t worry too much everyone. People are telling me now that they are watching MAMA but you are not there so it’s a bit embarrassing but since I’m together with you guys form the heart, I want to say thank you once again. ARMY I love you.”

