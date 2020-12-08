Prince Charles renounced duke titles in ‘heartbreaking move’ for King George V: report

Prince Charles was reportedly forced to renounce the use of multiple dukedoms as a result of George V’s efforts in showing solidarity with the British after the First World War



The title in question revolved around the name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. It initially seeped into the royal household after Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

Royal commentator Lydia Starbuck even shed light upon George V’s decision during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted telling the publication, "There was one big problem for the ruling dynasty. People liked them, they could see they were working hard, they could see their commitment to the people.”

"But they were called Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, a German name and the enemy of Britain in the First World War was Germany. The German origins of George's family, of Queen Mary's family, she was Mary of Teck, began to become too problematic to ignore as the conflict came to its apogee.”

"In 1917, George took the decision to renounce all the German titles of his relatives and to change the name of his ruling house” because “It was just too German to survive."