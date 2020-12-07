close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
World

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Sikh farmers in India show interfaith harmony with Muslims at protest

Mon, Dec 07, 2020
NEW DELHI: Sikh and Muslim farmers exhibited interfaith harmony at the farmers' protest on Monday.

In a video shared on Twitter, Muslim farmers in the protest could be seen offering prayers on the street while more than a dozen Sikh farmers were standing next to them, in complete silence, to let them pray in peace.

Indian journalist Rana Ayyub, who uploaded the video, wrote on Twitter that the video made her emotional.

"Sikh brothers standing in solidarity with Muslims while they offer namaz at the farmers' protest," Ayyub wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that thousands of farmers from India's  Punjab province have been protesting in Delhi against new legislation that they deem against their interests.

Read more:  Farmers’ protests continue at Delhi borders for 10th day 

