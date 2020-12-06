Shakira's new music video: 'The Black Eyed Peas' member talks about filming

“Girl Like Me" was recorded in 2008 by Shakira and Will.i.am, a member of The Black Eyed Peas, but only released this week.



Millions of people have watched the music video for the song that released on YouTube on Friday.

The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. Such distanced shoots could become the new norm, said Will.i.am.



Talking about the making of the music video, he said, "“We sent her our footage so the director could match the set, the lighting, so we could all feel like we’re in the same universe even though we were apart.”

A screenshot from "Girl Like Me" music video

According to Reuters, The Black Eyed Peas, formed as a rap group in 1995, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide in genres that include pop, soul and electronic music.