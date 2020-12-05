close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
World

Web Desk
December 5, 2020

Cambridge Dictionary makes surprising new Urdu addition

World

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 05, 2020
The logo of the Cambridge Dictionary. — Facebook

Cambridge Dictionary  for English language has made a surprising new Urdu addition to its list of words.

The word "accha", taken from the Urdu language, has been added to the dictionary, which means okay or is used as an expression of astonishment.

Cambridge Dictionary defines the word as: "Used for showing that you agree with something or understand something."

The dictionary, further defining the word, said that it could be used for showing surprise or happiness.

Explaining how the new addition can be incorporated into sentences, the web entry showed the following examples:

- Accha, that's good. Go ahead!

- "I managed to buy it for half the price." "Accha!"

