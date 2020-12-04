Princess Eugenie gives glimpse of her home as she prepares to move into Meghan Markle, Harry’s Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared a glimpse of her current home as she prepares to move into her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor cottage.



Mom-to-be Princess Eugenie shared a video via her charity, the Anti Slavery Collective, which she co-founded and extended gratitude to the organizations helping the most vulnerable during coronavirus pandemic.

The Princess, who is set to move into Frogmore Cottage ahead of the arrival of her first child, said that she had the great privilege of visiting both the Salvation Army food distribution hub and a safe house this year, where she got to see their incredible staff in action.

She said “In response to COVID-19, Salvation Army staff have been working tirelessly to help people in need. That includes rolling out one of the largest food distribution centres in their history.”

The video was filmed in her home Ivy Cottage, which is located within Kensington Palace’s grounds.

In the video, Eugenie could be seen sitting in her living room and seems in good spirit.

Brightly coloured cushion and pink painting pared with grey cushions and a neutral wall in the background of the Princess’ living room are clearly visible in the video.