BTS' Jungkook is first to surpass 25bn hashtag views on TikTok

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS vocalist Jungkook is not coming slow as his hashtag #jungkook surpassed a whopping 25billion views on TikTok.
The milestone makes him the first person in the world to do so but get this he doesn’t even have a TikTok account.
Jungkook has three other hashtags to his name and it is not surprising that they have billions of views each.
To name a few they are #jeonjungkook (5billion), #btsjungkook (1.2billion), and #jungkookie (1.2billion).
With a sum of over 30 billion views this means that the BTS singer is the most viewed individual on the video sharing platform.
Take a look: