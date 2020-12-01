Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for wife Priyanka Chopra to celebrate second wedding anniversary

US singer and actor Nick Jonas penned down a heartfelt message for wifey Priyanka Chopra to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.



The Find You singer took to Instagram and shared throwback photos from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.”

“Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” he further said.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 1, 2018.

Priyanka is currently in UK for the shooting of her next film Text For You.

