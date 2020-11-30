close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Prince Charles's friend calls 'The Crown' 'sinister' for pushing 'republican agenda'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020

A close friend of Prince Charles has come out all guns blazing against Netflix’s The Crown.

During a chat with the Mail on Sunday, a friend of the Prince of Wales termed the entire regal show on the streaming giant, ‘sinister’ and ‘highly sophisticated propaganda.’

“It is quite sinister the way that Morgan is clearly using light entertainment to drive a very overt republican agenda and people just don’t see it,” they said.

"They have been lured in over the first few series until they can’t see how they are being manipulated. It is highly sophisticated propaganda,” they went on to say.

This come after the Culture Secretary of the UK, Oliver Dowden demanded that Netflix air a note at the beginning of each episode that the show is ‘fiction.’

Dowden told the Mail on Sunday: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”

