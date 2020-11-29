Jonas Brothers accused of bullying a woman during Thanksgiving parade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American pop icons Jonas Brothers have landed in trouble after being accused of bullying a black woman.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, per DNA India, were said to have bullied a black standup comedian and editor at The Onion.
In a series of tweets, the accuser spoke about the former Disney stars being mean to her during a Thanksgiving Day parade.
"Happy thanksgiving one time I was on a float in the macy's day parade with the Jonas Brothers and they were mean to me,” she said.
Posting a blurry photo, she went on to say: "I am this blur it was raining and I was being bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings, all in all a great experience.”
While she refrains from revealing details of their behavior, she goes on to say: "My dad hates the Jonas Brothers because he used to work in a hotel restaurant and Joe Jonas sent his food back 4 times.”