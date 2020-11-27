close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 27, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux's latest move revs up hopes of a reunion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 27, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux  set tongues wagging as they exchanged sweet emojis on Thanksgiving.

The ex couple had a cute exchange over Instagram on Thanksgiving and sparked  reunion roumours  as fans have begun speculating that  they would soon be reunited.

The 51-year old actress celebrated her Thanksgiving with a cutest guest  as she shared some adorable snaps of herself with her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

Jennifer captioned the post: "We're grateful" along with praying hands and a heart emoji.

The 'Friends' alum's  post attracted Justin, who  was one of the first people to respond to Jennifer with the same emojis and the addition of hands applauding.

Jennifer's eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice their exchange and shared their words in the comment section, one wrote: "I love you guys," and "he's sending her hearts!". Others hoped they’d get back together.

This is not the first time that Justin reacted to her post when Jennifer  shared her delight on social after being  nominated for an Emmy for her role in 'The Morning Show' Justin leaped at the change to back her and wrote: "Woot woot!"

Justin Theroux is not  the only ex-husband Jennifer has kept in touch with. The 'Friends' alum recently had a red-hot reunion with Brad Pitt for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

Latest News

More From Entertainment