close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick showers praises on Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

A day before Alexander Ludwig announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Dear, the Canadian actor won a Best actor Nomination for the Critics Choice Awards for his stellar performance in "Vikings".

The actor received a congratulatory message from his onscreen mother in "Vikings".

Taking to Instagram Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in the historical series", shared a picture with Alexander with a caption that read, "Huge congrats to my talented Co-star @alexanderludwig for a BEST ACTOR Nomination for the Critics Choice Awards for VIKINGS. Honored to be part of your journey in front and behind the camera".

Ludwig portrays Bjorn Ironside, a son of Ragnar Lothbrok, in "Vikings".

Meanwhile, the Vikings star, 28, announced on Instagram Sunday that he proposed to girlfriend Lauren Dear.

Ludwig thanked his followers for the congratulatory messages, writing on his Instagram Story that he's "the luckiest man."


Latest News

More From Entertainment