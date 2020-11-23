close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Jennifer Lopez slammed for copying Beyonce at American Music Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, who performed awe-inspiring  duet with Maluma at   2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, received flak from fans as they alleged her  of copying Beyonce.

Soon after Jennifer's amazing performance at the show, the music lovers pointed out the similarities in the to Beyonce's 2014 Grammys duet with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. 

 The social media users noticed that the the sensational star's  music awards performance looked very familiar from her outfit to the hair to the chair dancing and lighting.

Lopez looked stunning as she rocked a black body suit for "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely". But, the outfit had much similarities with Beyonce's  attire she had  sported  during her performance to "Drunk In Love" at the Grammys.

Both the music icons also wore  short, wet looking hair styles and got sultry with their dancing which adorned with  lighting.

Responding to Lopez's Sunday performance, some users wrote: 'Lopez has copied Beyoncé. While other suggested it could have been a bit of an homage to Queen Bey.

Meanwhile, some of  Jennifer Lopez's fans defended the dancing queen as they  pointed out that Beyonce has been called out multiple times over the years for producing art that looked similar to the work of others, most recently last year with some of the music videos for her album 'The Lion King: The Gift'

