Jennifer Lopez slammed for copying Beyonce at American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, who performed awe-inspiring duet with Maluma at 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, received flak from fans as they alleged her of copying Beyonce.



Soon after Jennifer's amazing performance at the show, the music lovers pointed out the similarities in the to Beyonce's 2014 Grammys duet with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.



The social media users noticed that the the sensational star's music awards performance looked very familiar from her outfit to the hair to the chair dancing and lighting.

Lopez looked stunning as she rocked a black body suit for "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely". But, the outfit had much similarities with Beyonce's attire she had sported during her performance to "Drunk In Love" at the Grammys.



Both the music icons also wore short, wet looking hair styles and got sultry with their dancing which adorned with lighting.

Responding to Lopez's Sunday performance, some users wrote: 'Lopez has copied Beyoncé. While other suggested it could have been a bit of an homage to Queen Bey.

Meanwhile, some of Jennifer Lopez's fans defended the dancing queen as they pointed out that Beyonce has been called out multiple times over the years for producing art that looked similar to the work of others, most recently last year with some of the music videos for her album 'The Lion King: The Gift'