close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
November 20, 2020

Barack Obama’s new book included in best sellers list

World

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 20, 2020
Former US President Barack Obama. — AFP/Files

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama’s new book "A Promised Land" has sold nearly 890,000 copies in America and Canada in its first 24 hours,  becoming  the best selling presidential biography in modern history.

The only book by a former White House resident to come close to the first day sale of "A Promised Land" is "Becoming", the biography by Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama.

The first day sale of "Becoming" was   725,000 copies in North America and it has topped 10 million worldwide since its release in 2018.

However, Obama's new book has been included in the best selling books of the current year and with this,  Obama has also become  the most  readable author  of the current year.

Obama’s 768-page book, consisting  his memories, came out on Tuesday, November  17 and has a list price of $45.

However, some extracts of the  book have become  the  topic of debate  in some political and media circles  in India's   capital Delhi.

The views and comments given about India's politics and its politicians, particularly  regarding  former prime minister  Dr. Manmohan  Singh, president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi have become news highlights in media.

However, it is strange to note that Obama has written about Rahul Gandhi but he did not say even a single word about Narendra Modi, who is presently the prime minister of India.

Discussion in this book of Obama  concluded with mentioning the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Critics think that this book is the first part of Obama's memoirs and if the second part is published it will likely mention Modi.


Latest News

More From World