Barack Obama’s new book included in best sellers list

Former US President Barack Obama. — AFP/Files

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama’s new book "A Promised Land" has sold nearly 890,000 copies in America and Canada in its first 24 hours, becoming the best selling presidential biography in modern history.

The only book by a former White House resident to come close to the first day sale of "A Promised Land" is "Becoming", the biography by Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama.

The first day sale of "Becoming" was 725,000 copies in North America and it has topped 10 million worldwide since its release in 2018.



However, Obama's new book has been included in the best selling books of the current year and with this, Obama has also become the most readable author of the current year.

Obama’s 768-page book, consisting his memories, came out on Tuesday, November 17 and has a list price of $45.

However, some extracts of the book have become the topic of debate in some political and media circles in India's capital Delhi.



The views and comments given about India's politics and its politicians, particularly regarding former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi have become news highlights in media.

However, it is strange to note that Obama has written about Rahul Gandhi but he did not say even a single word about Narendra Modi, who is presently the prime minister of India.

Discussion in this book of Obama concluded with mentioning the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Critics think that this book is the first part of Obama's memoirs and if the second part is published it will likely mention Modi.





