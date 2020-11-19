Prince William speaks out for the first time on Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview

Prince William hailed BBC for its efforts to unravel the truth about Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Prince William came forth breaking his silence about the investigation being carried out by BBC into Princess Diana's bombshell Panorama interview.



The Duke of Cambridge hailed the publication for its effort to unravel the truth, and urged them to get to the bottom of it.

In a statement issued by Kensington Palace, William said, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

The Duke has welcomed the investigation, led by Lord Dyson, that aims to straight away scoop facts on how Martin Bashir landed the interview with the late Princess.

Earlier, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer claime that Bashir had exploited her into giving the interview by showing her forged bank documents.

He urged BBC to carry out an inquiry into the matter at the earlier possible.

Princess Diana's Panorama interview is notorious for her revealing how Charles was cheating on her and had an extra-marital affair with Camilla Parker.

25 years ago in 1995, Diana famously said, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

