England to tour Pakistan in October 2021 for two T20Is

England Cricket team. — Twitter/Files

LONDON: The English Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that the England cricket team will tour Pakistan in October 2021 for playing two Twenty20 Internationals.

Thus, the English cricket team will come to Pakistan after a long gap of 16 years.

The ECB has announced the complete schedule of its national team for the calendar year of 2021.

The schedule includes the tour of Pakistan during which the team will play two T20Is in Karachi, on October 14 and 15.

The England team will arrive in Karachi on October 12 and after playing the T20I matches against Pakistan, both teams leave for India on October 16 to participate in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

England had earlier visited Pakistan in 2005 to play three Test matches and five One-day Internationals.

Later, Pakistan hosted them in the United Arab Emirates twice, in 2012 and 2015.