Babar Azam top player of PSL 2020

Babar Azam posing with PSL trophies. Photo Courtesy Karachi KIngs. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Acclaimed batsman Babar Azam bagged the most precious award of Pakistan Super League among other accolades after he smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to make Karachi Kings the ultimate winners of PSL 2020 on Tuesday.

The all-format Pakistan captain was also awarded the “Man of the Match Award” for his match-winning performance in the final.

He recorded his fifth half-century of the 2020 edition, which was studded with seven fours, as Kings chased down the 135-run target with eight balls to spare. This was his 46th half-century in the format.

Babar finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 473 runs at an impressive average of 59.12 and a strike rate of 124.14. He bagged the coveted HBL PSL 2020 Player of the Tournament award and Best Batsman of the Tournament award.

Senior sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti also lauded the star cricketer who played superbly on a “difficult” pitch where all the other batsmen failed to make a mark.

Talking to Geo Pakistan, Bhatti said the experts use to say that Babar is a good batsman but not a finisher but now after his performance in the PSL final he has removed this objection as well.