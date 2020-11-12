Queen ordered to strip Meghan and Harry of royal titles after Remembrance Day fiasco

Queen to take royal titles away from Meghan and Harry who made their exit from the monarchy earlier this year

Queen Elizabeth is yet again facing an extremely difficult decision of stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles after they were snubbed brutally on Remembrance Day.



While the royal family gathered to honour the fallen heroes of war, Harry's request of Buckingham Palace laying wreath on his behalf was shunned cold-heartedly.

This has given royal fans another chance to urge the Queen to take royal titles away from the couple who made their exit from the monarchy earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, an eagle-eyed fan wrote, “Their Royal titles and privileges are in the gift of the Monarch. The Queen gave them their titles and the Queen can remove them. The 12 month ‘probation period’ the Queen gave them is almost complete."

Another one said, “Time for the Queen to remove titles from 'Hapless Harry' and 'MeAgain', and to remove Hapless and his descendants from the line of succession.”

Meanwhile, another one blasted, "Yes live the way they want to live is fine. But they are not royals anymore so stop pretending you still are. You are either in or out. Queen needs to remove all titles so they are just Harry and gold digger.”

Another person lashed out at the couple and said, “What the hell does it take to strip the titles, the money and the perks and say take your abnormal need for attention while selling clothes at the expense of dead servicemen and women and leave."

Others believe Meghan and Harry have kept their titles simply to gain fans and followers even after stepping down as senior royals.