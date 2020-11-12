Kate Middleton gives rare glimpse inside lavish Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton took her fans inside her stunning royal abode during a video chat she had with the families of the armed personnel.

To mark Remembrance Day, the Duchess of Cambridge gave a sneak peek into her living room as she talked to several families who had lost their loved ones in various wars.

Some eagle-eyed fans could not help but look closely at Kate and William's palatial residence, which featured an adorable picture of their kids George, Charlotte and Louis at the back.

A photo even showed George and Charlotte on the first day of their school, next to the snap of Prince William taking a solo trip to Africa.

A third photo featured Kate along with his youngest son Prince Louis, 2, from the family’s day at the Chelsea Flower Show garden in May 2019.

During Kate's virtual exchange with the families of the services personnel, fans also saw two paintings hanging on the wall and three lighting fixtures placed between them.

There was a blue vase and white flowers in a pot to one side of the table.

The Duchess, honouring the fallen heroes on the occasion, said, "I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones for their sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown. I’ll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and many years to come. So thank you so much.”

Kensington Palace uploaded the video on its official Instagram page with the caption, “Together they spoke about the support that they receive from members of the Armed Forces community, including other bereaved families, and from the Royal British Legion. #WeWillRememberThem.”









