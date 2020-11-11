Queen Elizabeth broke royal tradition on numerous occasions: report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly violated the royal tradition on several occasions during her decades-long rule .

The Queen, who has plenty of experience to run the Firm, has allegedly shunned protocol from time to time. She even allowed Meghan to celebrate for Christmas with royal family before her wedding to Prince Harry.



The first rule of royal protocol, as per reports, is never to touch a member of the royal family. When meeting the Queen, the people are advised to simply curtsy or bow their heads.

During her visit in 2009, Michelle Obama wrapped an arm around Her Majesty, but the royal returned the favour and placed her own hand on Obama's back.

Obama, in her 2018 memoir 'Becoming', highlighted it and wrote that the Queen was happy to break from the norm.

In 2019, the Queen's senior dressmaker Angela Kelly wrote about the historic moment in her book.

'In reality, it was a natural instinct for the Queen to show affection and respect for another great woman, and really there is no protocol that must be adhered to,' she said.

She let Meghan Markle stay for Christmas, even though she wasn't yet married to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex proposed to his sweetheart in November 2017. The following month, Meghan joined the royal family at the Queen's Sandringham Estate for Christmas.

The monarch, who is the longest reigning monarch alive, also reportedly broke this rule again by inviting another non-royal, Markle's mother, Doria, the following year and Princess Beatrice's then-fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019.

It is also being reported that Her Majesty shares a drink with the royal family's chef every Christmas. Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed 'the Sandringham House dining room is strictly off limits to non-royals.'

However, the Queen makes an exception at Christmas, and invites the royal chef to have a drink with the family.

The Queen reportedly let Kate Middleton take photographs during her first trip to Balmoral as the Duchess of Cambridge is a photography buff.

She became the first royal to take the official photographs of her children, which she shares with the public on each of their birthdays.

Last year the Queen made Middleton patron of the Royal Photographic Society — so it's not hard to believe Her Majesty allowed her to take out the camera at her Scottish vacation home.

Laura-Ann Barr, an Instagram influencer from Belfast, attended one of the Queen's Buckingham Palace garden parties in 2019.

Barr told People how the Queen accepted a bouquet of flowers from her when they met at the party — even though she was told by guards that she wouldn't be able to.

"They did inform me that unfortunately she would not stop to accept them as it's not protocol and if I'm lucky her lady-in-waiting might spot them and accept them on her behalf. I think they were very shocked when it happened," said Barr.

She reportedly told Kate and William to invite whoever they wanted to their royal wedding.

Prince William was presented a guest list of hundreds of people with important connections to the royal family, according to royal biographer Marcia Moody.

According to Insider, it's a known rule that the Queen doesn't attend funerals. However, an exception was made for the Queen's former housekeeper, Annette Wilkin, who passed away in May 2019.

The monarch broke her own "never complain, never explain" rule when she addressed the "intense scrutiny" Harry and Meghan faced in a rare statement.

For the most part, Her Majesty appears to have followed the rule unflinchingly during her reign. She rarely engages with the press — the palace has a strict "no comment" policy on the majority of stories — and she has never given an interview.

"Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the Queen said. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

She stood on a different balcony from the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall at the royal family's Remembrance service.

The Queen stood with her lady-in-waiting instead of Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's Remembrance service on Sunday.

Members of the family usually stand together, and in order of rank. Last year, the Queen stood on the same balcony as Camilla and Middleton, as they are two future queen consorts — their husbands, Prince Charles and Prince William, are closest in rank to the Queen at first and second in line to the throne.

But this year, social distancing was reportedly the reason that the three royals wouldn't have been able to share a balcony.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received flak over photos of their private Remembrance Day tribute in a California cemetery after royal family's public ceremony.