Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami granted interim bail in suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswam. — AFP/File

Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, who is the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was granted interim bail by the Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday in a 2018 case pertaining to abetment to suicide.

According to NDTV, he, along with two others, were arrested in connection with the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee. The Maharashtra government was reprimanded by the court during the hearing which was held through video conferencing.

"If we as a constitutional court do not lay down law and protect liberty, then who will," the Supreme Court said during the hearing, said NDTV.



It was ruled that "the victim is entitled to recourse as in proper and fair probe".



At the same time, the Republic TV anchor was asked to cooperate with the probe.



The court asked for the release of the three arrested "must not be delayed by two days and asked them to furnish bonds of ₹ 50,000".

Two days ago, the Bombay High Court had rejected Goswami's petition against the reopening of the case and his detention.

The NDTV report, citing the Mumbai police, said: "Anvay Naik, who designed the sets of Republic TV, had left a suicide note blaming Goswami and two others for dues he alleged had not been paid to him."

The case was shut two years ago due to lack of evidence but was reopened recently at the request of Naik's family, police said.

The controversial Indian journalist was arrested by Mumbai Police on November 4.

Visuals of Goswami being pushed into the police van went viral on social media. As per the details from Republic TV, he was "manhandled" and "thrashed".