Mon Nov 09, 2020
November 9, 2020

Gigi Hadid cuddles her and Zayn Malik's daughter in adorable new photo

American supermodel Gigi Hadid shared another exclusive glimpse inside her mommy routine with a new photo of her little bundle of joy.

Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 25, shared a photo of her cuddling with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter as she tried to make her burp.

“She burps sunshine,” wrote Gigi alongside the endearing photo.

Zayn and Gigi’s little angel could be seen donning a white top, jeggings along with mustard socks.

Last month, the couple shared a glimpse of their daughter with the world in their first ever family picture taken on Halloween as the family was dressed in costumes. 

