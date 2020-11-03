Meghan Markle's son Archie may help bridge the gap between Queen and his parents

Little Archie - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son - may help bridge the gap between the Queen and his parents with his sweetness as the entire family loves him the most.

The 18-month-old boy, who's a darling to the Queen and other royals, can melt hearts of the family to bring them back together in near future.



The Duke and Duchess, who settled in the United States with their beloved son after stepping down as senior royals in March, would soon be seen with the Queen and the Cambridges as the entire family wants to see its sweetie pie Archie in palace this holiday season.

The royal family, in particular Prince Charles, are sad over the fact that they haven't been able to meet the little Archie in over a year since the Sussexes' North America move.

He used to enjoy popping into Frogmore Cottage to see Archie. Charles has missed much of his grandson's development since he is now growing up in the US, according to a report.

While Harry and Meghan made two trips to the UK in January and March of 2020, Archie hadn't accompanied the couple both times. It's now been over 12 months since the Royal Family has seen Archie except for the occasional video calls on birthdays and so on.

A media outlet claimed: 'Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it’s particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip. Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with William's – which of course is now not happening.'



Though Harry and Meghan have not finalized any specific plans yet for the holiday period, there's hop that the circumstances would soon turn into their favour to visit the UK.



On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning to host a royal family group therapy session over the holidays to end year-long rift within the Firm.

The Queen reportedly wants to remove differences within the royal family by holding a counseling session during upcoming vacations.

The Queen, according to a report, has also asked Meghan and Harry to join the family for the event. But, the Palace hasn't confirmed anything about this.