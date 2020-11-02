Eminem's latest tweet shows the rapper worries about his fans

Eminem recently used his Twitter and Instagram account to show that he cares about people who are casting votes in the upcoming US presidential election.

Most of Hollywood stars, TV actors, musicians and sports persons are playing their part in encouraging the people of the United States to cast their vote in the Tuesday's presidential election.



Slim Shady was also among the celebrities who used social media to motivate his fans to cast their ballots.

In a video message shared by the Detroit rapper it was evident that he wants the people to take part in the voting in a safe environment.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper's message to people is "vote safely and early at arenas across America" amid the coronavirus pandemic which continues to kill people across the world.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Em sent meals to doctors in Detroit hospitals.

He also provided the platform of his private radio station to the young rappers in his hometown during the lockdown.



