Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s romance secret was out during Halloween party in Canada: Here’s how

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in May 2018, started dating in July 2016 and the news about their romance broke out when the lovebirds were enjoying a Halloween party secretly in Toronto, Canada.



The Mirror UK quoting book Finding Freedom reported that in October 2016, Meghan and Harry were enjoying a ‘perfect’ Halloween party with Prince Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Soho House in Toronto when the Duke received a devastating phone call from one of his aides at Kensington Palace.

According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Harry received the unexpected call where he was informed that a newspaper had found out about his and Meghan’s romance and was going to go live with a story the following day.

After receiving the call, Meghan and Harry decided to return to the Duchess’s apartment to work out what they were going to do after their secret was out.

According to the report Meghan and Harry were ‘upset and angry’ as the media and fans would quickly be fascinated by their lives.

Prince Harry decided to stay in Canada by his ladylove’s side to support her through the frenzy despite his team wanted him to return to London and deal with the story.