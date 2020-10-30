Queen Elizabeth's fierce feud with Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher shown in new 'Crown' trailer

'The Crown's official trailer gives a glimpse inside Queen Elizabeth's fierce feud with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

It's battle royale between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana in The Crown's latest trailer.



The famed Netflix royal drama shows the monarch engaged in an intense feud with Diana, as well as British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

In season 4, while Elizabeth will still be played by Olivia Colman, Diana's role will be essayed by newcomer Emma Corrin, 24.

Whereas, Thatcher will be played by Gillian Anderson, 52.

“It’s a dangerous game to make enemies left, right and center,” Colman’s Queen Elizabeth says in the trailer, to which Anderson’s Thatcher frostily replies, “What if one is comfortable with having enemies?”

Season 4 of The Crown will take viewers through Queen Elizabeth's later ruling years as well as Diana's tragic love saga with Prince Charles.

The trailer shows a masked Diana facing hundreds of cameras flashing in front of her as crowds roar on.

Eventually her face is shown, and she says to the queen, “All I want is to be loved.”

