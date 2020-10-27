close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski celebrates pregnancy as she flaunts baby bump in black outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 27, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski ,  who is expecting her first child with movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, seems to celebrate her pregnancy as she  flaunted baby bump in black cutout outfit during her appearance  in New York City.

The 29-year-old supermodel gave her fans a good look at her  pregnant stomach in a black cutout dress as she appeared for the 1st time since announcing pregnancy.

The model and actress delighted her fans as she shared  a gorgeous Vogue cover  on her Instagram page, announcing that she was pregnant while cutely showing off her growing baby bump. 

Rajatkowski has been married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since February 2018 and this will be their first baby together.

The star  looked nothing short of fabulous as she was seen in New York City. Emily  sported a black attire that accentuated her baby bump while she added a pair of red boots along with gold bracelets and hoop earring.

Emily  Ratajkowski also wore a black mask for safety precautions and left her hair open in loose waves and finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment