Emily Ratajkowski celebrates pregnancy as she flaunts baby bump in black outfit

Emily Ratajkowski , who is expecting her first child with movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, seems to celebrate her pregnancy as she flaunted baby bump in black cutout outfit during her appearance in New York City.

The 29-year-old supermodel gave her fans a good look at her pregnant stomach in a black cutout dress as she appeared for the 1st time since announcing pregnancy.

The model and actress delighted her fans as she shared a gorgeous Vogue cover on her Instagram page, announcing that she was pregnant while cutely showing off her growing baby bump.

Rajatkowski has been married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since February 2018 and this will be their first baby together.



The star looked nothing short of fabulous as she was seen in New York City. Emily sported a black attire that accentuated her baby bump while she added a pair of red boots along with gold bracelets and hoop earring.

Emily Ratajkowski also wore a black mask for safety precautions and left her hair open in loose waves and finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses.