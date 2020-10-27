Emily Ratajkowski celebrates pregnancy as she flaunts baby bump in black outfit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emily Ratajkowski , who is expecting her first child with movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, seems to celebrate her pregnancy as she flaunted baby bump in black cutout outfit during her appearance in New York City.
The 29-year-old supermodel gave her fans a good look at her pregnant stomach in a black cutout dress as she appeared for the 1st time since announcing pregnancy.
The model and actress delighted her fans as she shared a gorgeous Vogue cover on her Instagram page, announcing that she was pregnant while cutely showing off her growing baby bump.
Rajatkowski has been married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since February 2018 and this will be their first baby together.
The star looked nothing short of fabulous as she was seen in New York City. Emily sported a black attire that accentuated her baby bump while she added a pair of red boots along with gold bracelets and hoop earring.
Emily Ratajkowski also wore a black mask for safety precautions and left her hair open in loose waves and finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses.