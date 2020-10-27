Halloween: What spooky surprises does PUBG have in store for players?

PUBG players can also experience the festive exclusive gameplay in Cheer Park Training Ground. PUBG/via The News

Popular multiplayer game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has announced multiple "spooky" surprises for its loyal players as the Halloween season starts with a shriek but exactly what does the game's mobile version has in store?



Introducing a new "Halloweeks Mode," a new themed gameplay mode on the classic Erangel map, the company has launched themed outfits to amp up the tricks and treats right in time for Halloween.



It said: "PUBG Mobile's new in-game rock and roll band POWER4 arrives for its debut track and themed outfits.

"Players can also experience the festive exclusive gameplay in Cheer Park Training Ground, which is among PUBG MOBILE’s latest Halloweeks content beginning today," it added.

In the new PUBG Mobile themed gameplay, players would get a chance to enter the “Halloweeks Mode” when playing matches in Erangel. This mode introduces Zombie Camps at four fixed locations across the battleground with wandering zombies and valuable crates.

Once all of the zombies in a camp are defeated, the corresponding crates would open up and provide teams with valuable resources.

In addition, four new Roaming Bosses may appear at the Zombie Camps to haunt approaching players and boost their energy by punching players within melee range and throwing rocks to the ones far away.

Defeating Roaming Bosses will also get essential battle supplies, the company said.

POWER4, the band making its debut in the game, comprises four powerful elemental lords who would sing their first track “Nothing’s Getting In Our Way” in the game. With lyrics such as, "Together, we're a force that can't be tamed and nothing's getting in our way,” the song builds up the spirit of no fear of challenges and bolsters teamwork.

Players can also get the POWER4 outfits with mental rock cool style, which matches the action-packed battle style of PUBG Mobile, the company said.

PUBG's Halloween seasons runs from October 23 through November 9, 2020.