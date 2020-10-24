A wounded man receives treatment in a hospital following a suicide attack outside an education centre, in Kabul on October 24, 2020. —AFP

Pakistan on Saturday condemned in the "strongest possible terms" a terrorist attack in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, which killed at least 18, besides wounding dozens.



A statement by the Foreign Office to denounce the “inhuman” attack which took place outside an educational centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, said that Pakistan “condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

Pakistan “will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan”, the statement underscored.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of those injured,” it added.

Suicide bomber kills 18 in Afghan capital



A suicide bomber struck near an education centre in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least 18 people.

The suicide attack, which also wounded 57, happened late afternoon at the centre, which offers training and courses for students in higher education in a western district of Kabul.

"A suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre," Tareq Arian, spokesman for the interior ministry, said in a statement.

"But he was identified by the centre's guards after which he detonated his explosives in an alley."

He said the attack had left at least 18 people dead and 57 wounded.

"I was standing about 100 metres from the centre when a big blast knocked me down," said local resident Ali Reza, who had gone to hospital with his cousin who was wounded in the blast.

"Dust and smoke was all around me. All those killed and wounded were students who wanted to enter the centre."

The attack was claimed by the militant Daesh group.



In the past, extremists have targeted several education centres and other facilities in the area.

In May, a group of gunmen launched a brazen daylight attack on a hospital in west Kabul that left several mothers dead. The gunmen were shot dead after hours of fighting with security forces.