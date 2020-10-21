Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan gives off boss lady vibes in latest dazzling photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, gave off major boss lady vibes in her latest dazzling photo.
Taking to Instagram, Esra Bilgic posted her stunning picture with caption “#Attitude.”
The Ertugrul actress looked ethereal in a white button-down shirt paired with a black vest and black dress pants.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Fans flooded the comment section with messages of praise and appreciation.