Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie seems to start new journey with Matthew Morton

Sofia Richie, who split from reality star Scott Disick in summer this year, seems to start new journey with Matthew Morton as she was spotted out and about with the entrepreneur several times after split with Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model is seemingly now in a full-blown relationship with Morton, 27, who is reportedly founder of New York and Los Angeles hotspot Cha Cha Matcha.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is. But they are definitely seeing each other.'

Richie and Morton appeared together at Nobu in Malibu weeks after Disick was seen there with his rumoured girlfriend Bella Banos.

Richie and Morton's appearance at a dinner date in Malibu quickly hit the internet.

Morton is the son of Peter Morton, who founded the Hard Rock Cafe chain, and grandson of Arnie Morton, who is the founder of the Morton’s Steakhouse chain.